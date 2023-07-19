Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande are reportedly “heading for divorce” after Ariana was pictured at Wimbledon this weekend sans her wedding band. What went wrong, then?
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Divorce: The Reason Behind Their Separation
As reported by three people who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Arianna and Dalton “tried to make things work, but ultimately they were simply not a good fit.” Dalton has kept their relationship with his coworkers very quiet and private and hasn’t said much about their breakup.
According to the second source, Arianna and Dalton’s pals have always been worried about their quick romance and believed it would end quickly. They’ve experienced hard patches in their relationship and have struggled to find time for one another because of scheduling conflicts.
The tweet below is regarding the couple’s separation:
Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have separated and are heading toward divorce, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/kFmXFAxojB
— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2023
The third insider added, “Ariana and Dalton have problems that they have tried to resolve for a long but were unable in doing. Ariana has been working a lot and filming Wicked in other countries. In the end, the couple chose to separate.”
Ariana and Dalton “have been separated since January and they are moving toward divorce,” according to the initial revelation from TMZ. Additionally, the publication said that they “tried a reconciliation” a few months ago, but regrettably it didn’t work out. They “remain friends, though, and still talk on the phone frequently.”
This is consistent with a source who informed Page Six that “They made the choice jointly. Prior to January, they were having issues, but they still want to be best friends. The truth is that they have been “really good friends throughout the entire process” and “their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”
