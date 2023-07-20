Arizona High School Mourns the Loss of a 15-Year-Old Football Player

The body of a missing 15-year-old high school football player from outside Phoenix was recovered from a lake, Authorities said on Tuesday. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Hampton’s body was pulled from Show Low Lake in less than 24 hours after deputies responded to search for him. At Cesar Chavez High School, he was a football player.
Officials claimed all three search and rescue teams in Navajo County were involved in the search that ended in tragedy. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Facebook reading, “Sheriff Clouse and the entire Navajo County Sheriff’s Office send our deepest condolences to the family of Christopher.”
“We would also like to thank the Navajo County Search and Rescue, the White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue, the Show Low Police Department and the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Christopher.”
The tweet below verifies the news:
Arizona high school football player, 15, found dead in lake, officials say https://t.co/QmyA6eY5eU
— Fox News (@FoxNews) July 19, 2023
Arizona’s Phoenix Union High School District has promised “emotional support for students, staff, and families impacted.” “We wish to express our sympathy to his family and friends that are grieving this loss. This tragedy impacts all communities that we serve …” the district said. “Christopher was a friend, athlete and kind young man that will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.”
The district claimed that on Monday, while at an athletic camp, Hampton and the rest of the football team went to the lake. “During their time at the lake, a student-athlete went missing. Police were immediately contacted, who deployed a dive team, air support and boats to investigate a potential tragedy at the lake,” the district said. Both the district and the school have pledged to continue providing full cooperation with the current investigation.
Clicking the “Like” button on our Facebook page will allow us to keep you better informed and in the loop.
I suggest the following sources if you’re interested in reading up on the most recent news craziness:
- 21-Year-Old Attempts S*xual Assault on 67-Year-Old Woman in East LA
- Carlee Russell Case: Alabama Woman Found Alive After 49 Hours Missing