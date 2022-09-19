Arizona Nurses, Driver Killed In Colorado Off-roading

On Monday, two Arizona nurses and their driver were killed in the Colorado Rockies on a vacation when their off-road vehicle went over a cliff.

The Colorado State Patrol reports that Don Fehd, 72, Diana Robles, 28, and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, were all killed when their 2022 Jeep Gladiator went off the side of Ouray County Road 361, also called Camp Bird Road, and landed 110 feet below.

The Colorado West Jeeps vehicle lost control and rolled down a rocky embankment, landing on its roof after hurling Fehd. An investigation determined that the incident most likely took place on Monday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Three people were killed instantly. Both of these ladies worked as nurses at Yuma Regional Medical Center. Perez

“Our YRMC family is in shock and colleagues are deeply grieving the sudden loss,” Cathleen Wolff, YRMC Chaplain and Spiritual Care Manager, said in a statement to Fox News. “The loss of these two stunning caregivers is devastating. Our collective despair is immeasurable as a company.”

It was reported that both Robles and her coworker worked as registered nurses in the hospital, but that Robles’s primary duty was in the intensive care unit. Fox News has contacted the women’s families as well as the Colorado State Patrol to inquire about the incident.

Diana Figueroa, who announced the deaths of her two sisters on Facebook, said, “We know they are in the merciful hands of our Lord as they themselves being nurses had healing hands in every life they touched.”

According to the Ouray County Plaindealer, Fehd’s “quirky, genuine way” with passengers at Colorado West Jeep Rentals and Tours made him a fan favorite.

The three deaths have yet to have official causes of death determined. As reported by Fox News, it may take up to four weeks for autopsies to be completed, according to Ouray County Coroner Colleen Hollenbeck.

The fatal crash was the second to occur this month. The newspaper reports that on September 5th, an Arizona man died when his ATV flipped and rolled off Imogene Pass.