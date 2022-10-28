Arkansas Officer Uses Taser On Gas-filled Biker During Traffic Stop

A state trooper in Arkansas who used a Taser on a motorcyclist who was carrying a backpack full of gasoline is expected to recover from the injuries he sustained when the firestorm consumed him during a traffic check.

Arkansas State Police on Thursday released The Associated Press with dramatic dashcam footage of the traffic stop that occurred on October 13.

Christopher Gaylor, 38, of Alexander, Arkansas, was driving the motorcycle in the video, but a trooper was unable to detain him because no license plate was displayed. State troopers claimed they were chasing Gaylor through a residential area of North Little Rock when he leapt off his motorcycle and fled.

As soon as the second state trooper aimed his Taser at Gaylor, the blaze started. Later investigation by state police revealed that Gaylor had around 1 gallon of gasoline in his rucksack, they said.

State police claimed that Gaylor, who is still in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery, was seen on video as troopers put out the fire and treated him for his injuries.

His legal woes include felony flight, vehicle unregistration, lack of insurance, driving while license suspended, and dangerous driving. His legal representation status was murky.