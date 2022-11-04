Arkansas Pregnant Lady And Baby Discovered Dead; Couple In Custody

On Thursday, authorities announced that a pregnant Arkansas woman and her 31-week-old unborn child had been discovered dead in southern Missouri.

It was week 31 of Ashley Bush’s pregnancy. Baby Willis was given the name Valkyrie Grace.

Both Bush and her daughter’s remains were discovered in separate locations. In contrast to Bush, who was discovered on Thursday, the newborn was discovered on Wednesday.

Bush was a family man with three young kids (ages 8, 7, and 2) and an upcoming nuptials.

Bush’s fiancé, Josh Willis, has expressed his devastation at the news while emphasizing the importance of remaining strong for their daughter.

The county prosecutor, Nathan Smith, stated, “This is just a reminder that there is evil in the world.” “It’s human nature to be bad. It’s unfathomable that someone would take advantage of a pregnant woman when she’s at her weakest, but that’s the reality of our world.”

Amber Waterman and Jamie Waterman, a married couple from Jane, Missouri, were arrested on kidnapping allegations. Investigators said it was too soon to determine a motive.

According to Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith, Bush was shot and died.

According to Smith, if you murder a pregnant lady in Arkansas, you will face two counts of murder. Bush and her child’s murder scene was unclear, therefore no homicide charges had been brought against anyone at the time.

On the afternoon of Monday, October 31 near the junction of Highways 72 and 43 in Maysville, Ashley Bush was last seen riding as a passenger in an older model tan pickup truck. The truck’s driver was a white woman in her forties, and she had brown hair that reached down to her shoulders.

When Bush met “Lucy” online, she was on the hunt for a work-from-home position. Job candidate “Bush” was picked up by “Lucy” at the Maysville Handi-Mart and driven to her Bentonville interview.

A woman named Amber Watterman was identified by police as “Lucy.”

Bush texted her transportation at around 3 o’clock, informing them that she was in Gravette and on her way back to Handi-Mart to be picked up.

When “Lucy” and Bush got to the light by the Handi-Mart, they turned north onto HWY 43 instead of into the parking lot and left.

Despite ongoing investigations, authorities have not yet been able to provide a detailed timeline of the kidnappings and murders.

Authorities emphasized that they were still gathering information and conducting the investigation. Two state governments and the FBI are all involved.

Bush’s boyfriend, actor Josh Willis, released the following statement: “What’s happening here is disgusting, and I want nothing to do with it. I really miss having Ashley and Valkyrie here with us at home. I refuse to accept that decent people in the world would do this to themselves. She was an amazing wife and mother, as well as a lively, considerate, and generous human being. Nothing that happened to them was fair. There are three incredible youngsters in this room who have recently lost their mother, best friend, and youngest sibling. A few days ago, both my wife and my daughter passed away. We are all upset by this, but we will help each other get through it. We all prayed they would make it home in one piece. The human race is beyond redemption, and I have given up hope. Thank you to everyone who has offered assistance.”