Armed 73-year-old Chases Youngsters, Forces Them to Lie Down, and Shoots

A 73-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of chasing six teens and firing a gun near them because they were “driving too fast,” Utah officials told news sites.

KSL says that at 10:30 p.m. on April 15, reports of “a weapon offense” sent Santa Clara-Ivins police officers to the scene.

Alan Culver-Ashby, the man who followed the teens’ car, told cops that he did so because the teens were “driving fast and kicking up dust and rocks,” the station said.

KUTV, citing a statement, said that he then told six young people to get on the ground and fired a round of ammunition near them.

The tweet below verifies the news:

KSL says that the teens ran into the house. Three of them were in the car and three were in the front yard of a house.

KUTV says that Culver-Ashby tried to get inside the house, but couldn’t.

ABC 4 says that when he left the house, the police stopped him and put him under arrest.

McClatchy News contacted cops on April 17 and is still waiting to hear back.

ABC 4 says that the guy was taken to the Washington County Jail and charged with six counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony discharge of a firearm.

Santa Clara is in the southwest corner of Utah, about 120 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

