Armed Guy Detained In Vallejo For ‘Attacking’ His Family

On Friday night, a guy was taken into custody in Vallejo on suspicion of “attacking” his family, as described by the police. According to the Vallejo Police Department, the armed suspect also made threats to harm members of his family as well as officers.
At 8:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to an address that was not named after receiving a report that a man was assaulting members of his family. According to the VPD, one of the casualties was a woman in her seventies.
By the time the officers arrived, the culprit had already gone from the site. According to police, they located him a few blocks away while he was trying to get into a house.
The home’s occupants were present when the intruder tried to open the front door by kicking it in. According to the VPD, officers arrived on the scene and apprehended him before he could enter the building.
Police said the suspect also threatened to kill family members and officers, and he tried to break into a home. https://t.co/y8ehHzgb4l
— KRON4 News (@kron4news) December 6, 2022
During the search, the officers discovered that the individual was carrying two stolen firearms, one of which was a revolver and the other was a pistol. Additionally, he was on probation for the crime of false imprisonment.
However, the VPD did say that the suspect was taken into custody and placed in the Solano County Jail.
Read More: