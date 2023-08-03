Armed Man Shot by Police after Attempted Entry into Hebrew School Faces Criminal Charges

Memphis, TN – Joel Alejandro Bowman, 33, who was shot by a Memphis police officer on Monday, has been charged in connection with the incident, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed. The shooting occurred after Bowman attempted to gain entry into the Margolin Hebrew Academy but was unsuccessful.
According to the TBI statement, Bowman is facing multiple criminal charges, including carrying weapons on school property, reckless endangerment, second-degree murder, possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, and assault against a first responder. He remains hospitalized as of Wednesday.
The motive behind Bowman’s attempted entry into the Hebrew school has not been disclosed by the TBI, which is leading the investigations into both the school incident and the subsequent shooting involving the police.
It remains unclear from the statement whether the attempted second-degree murder charge is related to the school incident or the police encounter.
The TBI provided details of the events leading up to the shooting. Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Bowman tried to enter the school while armed with a handgun. However, he was unable to gain access and allegedly fired several shots in the area before leaving in a pickup truck.
Approximately an hour later, police stopped the truck, and Bowman reportedly emerged from the vehicle carrying a handgun. He was subsequently shot by a Memphis police officer.
As of Wednesday night, no contact information for Bowman was available, and it was unclear whether he had legal representation.
In response to the incident, Margolin Hebrew Academy issued a statement on Tuesday expressing shock and sadness while assuring the community that everyone at the school was safe.
The academy also expressed gratitude for its security measures and the swift response of the Memphis police.
As the investigations continue, authorities are working to determine the circumstances leading to the attempted school entry and the subsequent confrontation with law enforcement.
