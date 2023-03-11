Army Sergeant Charged With Murder In Plattekill Shooting

KINGSTON – In Plattekill on New Year’s Day, an Army sergeant from Newburgh shot and killed a man. He has been charged with murder.
The Ulster County District Attorney’s office says that 29-year-old Junando Dawkins of Newburgh was sent back to New York from North Carolina, where he was arrested at Fort Bragg just before he was to be sent overseas.
Dawkins Could Face 25 Years In Prison
Dawkins was charged with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Friday. Both of these charges are felonies.
Judge Sara McGinty of the Ulster County Surrogate Court told the Ulster County Jail to keep Dawkins in jail without bail until the court takes more action.
The district attorney’s office says that Dawkins killed Daniel Spotards, a 41-year-old father of two whose body was found on Jan. 2 at the end of his driveway in the town of Plattekill by a local sanitation worker.
The investigation that followed showed that Spotards was shot more than once on January 1. No reason was given for the shooting.
If found guilty of murder, Dawkins could spend anywhere from 25 years to the rest of his life in state prison.
The name of his lawyer was not known right away.
