Arrest Made Following Hit-and-run That Killed A Construction Worker

The hit-and-run death of a construction worker in Cass County on Saturday morning has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri.

Trent Mitchell, 24, was taken into custody on Saturday at 6:53 p.m., said the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Mitchell faces felony charges of DUI and fleeing the scene of an accident involving a motor vehicle. Additionally, he was charged with endangering a highway worker, driving recklessly, driving without insurance, and not wearing a seatbelt, all of which contributed to the collision.

Jonathon Wilson, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed early on Saturday morning in an accident on northbound Interstate 49 at the 169.6 mile marker, prompting the arrest. According to MSHP accident records, the unnamed driver of a 2010 Ford F150 left the scene on foot after the vehicle was involved in a collision. The incident happened at 1:31 a.m.