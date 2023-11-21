Arrest Made in Brutal Murder Case in Laguna Beach

A shocking incident unfolded in Laguna Beach, Southern California, when Dino Rojas-Moreno, a 26-year-old bartender, was arrested and charged with the murder of Tatum Goodwin, 27.
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office revealed that the suspect allegedly approached Goodwin in a parking lot around 1 a.m., assaulting her and subsequently dragging her to a secluded area behind a movie theater under construction. There, he is accused of beating her to death with a fire extinguisher.
The motive for the attack is not clear, and authorities are investigating whether Rojas-Moreno and Goodwin had any prior relationship. Goodwin’s family members stated that they are not familiar with the suspect. The case is still under investigation, and a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office could not comment on the possible motive.
Rojas-Moreno faces charges of murder, with enhancements for committing the crime during a kidnapping and for the personal use of a weapon. Goodwin’s body was discovered at the construction site on Sunday morning, prompting an investigation that led to Rojas-Moreno’s arrest on Wednesday in Laguna Hills, near Laguna Beach. Bail has been set at $1 million, and detectives have assured the community that this was an isolated incident, with no further threat to public safety.
The arraignment for Rojas-Moreno is scheduled for Monday, and as of now, online court records do not show legal representation for the accused. The tragic incident has left the community in shock, and the legal process will provide more insight into the details surrounding this brutal murder.