Arrest Warrant Issued For Rapper Kodak Black

Rapper Kodak Black, who is out on bail in a drug case, has an arrest warrant out for him in Florida after it was claimed that he skipped a drug test before he tested positive for fentanyl.
The order, which was issued by a Broward County circuit judge on Thursday, was made public over the weekend by a number of media sources, including TMZ.
It’s unclear if Black, whose song “Super Gremlin” topped the Billboard Top 100 chart last year, intended to give up. An inquiry for comment was not immediately answered by his lawyer.
The warrant was requested by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on the grounds that Black, also known as Bill Kapri, failed to appear for a drug test that was scheduled to be conducted by a contract testing services company on February 3.
Black Submitted To The Test After The Deadline
According to the sheriff’s affidavit given in support, Black submitted to the test after the deadline, on February 8, and the findings showed that fentanyl was present.
His pretrial release on bail in a case where it is alleged that he trafficked oxycodone included the requirement for the testing. The arrest warrant included a revocation of his release.
During a July traffic stop due to probable unlawful window tint, Florida Highway Patrol officers claimed they discovered 31 oxycodone tablets in his car.
Black entered a not-guilty plea; his place of residence is indicated as Miramar, Florida.
Synthetic opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl can both be used legally if properly prescribed or administered in medical settings.
Illegal fentanyl, which is widely believed to be several times more powerful than heroin and has been flowing across the U.S.-Mexico border, is frequently blamed for overdoses in the United States.
In recent years, Black has come under police scrutiny. On January 1st, 2022, he was detained on trespassing charges near Pompano Beach, Florida. The prosecution decided not to press charges.
Black suffered injuries in a shooting outside a Los Angeles nightclub a few weeks later. Bradford Cohen, Black’s lawyer, claimed that when Black was shot in the leg, he had already stepped in to help someone who had been the victim of an unwarranted attack.
He received a 312-year term in federal prison in 2019 for lying to the government about documents needed to get firearms. The remainder of his sentence, which still had nearly half to go, was commuted by President Donald Trump in 2020.
According to the Sun-Sentinel newspaper of Fort Lauderdale, Black has established himself as a well-known philanthropist from his base in South Florida, paying for the college educations of two murdered FBI agents’ children, paying for the funeral expenses of a South Carolina police officer, and giving $100,000 to the law school at Nova Southeastern University in honor of a student who was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
