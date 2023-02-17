Arrested Louisiana Police Officer Killed Unarmed Black Guy

The Louisiana State Police announced on Thursday that a police officer in Shreveport, Louisiana, had been arrested and charged with negligent homicide in connection with the February 3 killing of an unarmed Black man. The announcement came at the same time as the release of body camera footage of the fatal encounter.
Alonzo Bagley, 43 years old, was shot and died in his apartment complex just before 11 o’clock at night after authorities responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. Once the cops entered the apartment, Mr. Bagley allegedly leaped out a second-story balcony and ran away after they arrived.
This information comes from the Louisiana State Police. They chased after him, and approximately one minute later, a white police officer named Alexander Tyler, 23, fired a shot at Mr. Bagley in the chest. A later medical examination at a neighbouring hospital confirmed that he had passed away.
Officer Tyler turned himself in on Thursday to face the charge of negligent homicide and was detained for a brief period of time before paying the $25,000 bond required to get out of jail. Should he be found guilty, the maximum sentence he might receive is five years in prison.
At a news conference on Thursday, Xavier Sudds, Mr. Bagley’s brother, stated that their family was pleased with the prompt response but noted that they are “still not satisfied.”
Mr. Sudds was quoted as saying, “There was no reason for my brother to lose his life.” “My loved ones are in distress. As a whole, we are experiencing suffering. A cry for justice is what the world needs right now.”
It was too late for an apology, he added, noting that his family had not heard from the city’s mayor, Tom Arceneaux, but stating that it was irrelevant.
He went on to say, “I want Alonzo’s death to mean something at the end of the day,” which is a powerful statement. “I am fully aware that it will take place.”
During a news conference that took place later on Thursday, Mr. Arceneaux stated that it was “difficult for me to view” the footage. He stated, “I’m sure it was agonising for the family,” and added that he apologised for not reaching out to the family sooner. “I’m sure it was excruciating for the family,” he said.
