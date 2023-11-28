Arrests Made in Connection to Murder of 19-Year-Old Melanie Camacho

Tragedy struck Madera County as the community mourns the loss of 19-year-old Melanie Camacho, whose disappearance led to the discovery of human remains in an orchard. Two individuals have been arrested in connection to her murder.
Timeline of Events
- Friday Night Disappearance: Melanie Camacho went missing after leaving her job at Auto Zone in Madera around 10:15 p.m. She informed her mother that she was meeting a friend after work but was actually meeting an ex-boyfriend.
- Saturday Morning Discovery: Her car was found burned and abandoned on Saturday morning, sparking concerns about her well-being.
- Monday’s Grim Discovery: The Madera County Sheriff’s Office found human remains believed to be Melanie in an orchard off Avenue 20, distinct from where her burned car was discovered.
Suspects and Arrests
- Jose Cornelio Lopez-Hernandez (22): Linked to the murder as an accomplice, arrested for accessory to murder.
- Vicente Jasso (23, ex-boyfriend): Arrested in connection to Melanie’s murder.
Relationship History
- Former Relationship: Vicente Jasso and Melanie were together for approximately three months but had recently broken up three days before Thanksgiving.
Criminal History of Jasso
- Extensive Record: Vicente Jasso has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2016, primarily in Fresno County.
- Previous Arrests: His history includes arrests for fighting in public, felony evading, trespassing, witness intimidation, and violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
Investigation Continues
- Ongoing Processing of Evidence: Investigators are still processing evidence related to the case, and specific details about the murder have not been disclosed.
As the community grapples with this tragic loss, law enforcement is committed to bringing justice for Melanie Camacho. The arrests mark a significant step in the investigation, and the legal process will unfold as the case progresses.