As Google Ad Manager Goes Down, Ads Disappeared From Internet Sites

At 8:04 p.m. While users may access the software, they are “seeing error warnings, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior,” according to a Google post made at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Most crucially, people aren’t seeing advertising on the websites of businesses using Google Ad Manager because ads aren’t flowing through. According to Google, “Ad Manager is not delivering advertising for the impacted customers.”
Google did not provide any details regarding the scope of the outage in its tweet, but users on social media suggested that it might be global given that users in the United States, Canada, and Japan reported issues with Ad Manager on Twitter.
A digital marketplace called Google Ad Manager allows users to buy and sell ads across many networks. Large publishers who conduct direct sales to ad purchasers typically use the service. Large publishers claim to use Google Ad Manager to oversee their ad sales more than 80% of the time.
Other Google ad services seem to be operational. AdSense and AdMob, the search engine giant’s ad systems targeted at smaller websites and mobile app developers, respectively, are not experiencing any problems, according to reports.
A significant portion of Google’s business is advertising. Out of total revenue of $69.09 billion, Google generated $54.48 billion from the sale of ads in the third quarter of this year.
An inquiry for comment from Google did not immediately receive a response.
