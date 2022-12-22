As Investigators Continue To Look Into The Disappearance Of Cari Allen, A Body Was Discovered In Topeka

In the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Cari Allen, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that a body had been discovered but had not yet been recognized.
According to the DCSO announcement, the body was discovered at a “place of interest” in Topeka. At the request of DCSO, local authorities are collaborating with the investigation.
Authorities were dispatched to a house near the intersection of 57th Street and Highway 75. Our sister station WIBW 13 News reports that the spot is about 12 streets away from a property that Topeka Police searched for two weeks ago.
According to the DCSO release, “the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Topeka Police Department responded to the location and located a deceased human corpse.”
According to WIBW, the farm property includes a house and a barn. Two white tents have been erected there, and crime tape has been placed all around the area.
Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriffs, announced that heavy machinery would be arriving on Thursday morning. She remained mum when asked if this was excavating equipment.
Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott. #cariallen https://t.co/uW8two4tXr
— Rose (@901Lulu) December 18, 2022
Since the Saturday night before Thanksgiving, Allen has been AWOL. At her residence around 168th and Blondo streets, where she was last seen. There are no leads on her whereabouts despite searches of her house, the landfill, and off-the-beaten-path locations.
Authorities claim that her laptop, mobile phone, and social media accounts were all shut off on November 20 and that they are still missing.
The 47-year-old Adrick Scott is accused of abducting Allen.
Last week, after being returned to Nebraska, Scott was granted bond by a judge in Douglas County Court. Prior to this month, Scott had fled to Central America and was discovered in Belize. From there, he was taken to Houston before being returned to Omaha.
A life sentence might be in store for him if he is found guilty of the kidnapping allegation. He is also charged with accessory to a felony, which carries a potential penalty of $10,000 in fines and two years in jail.
Scott is due back in court on January 3 and has requested a public defender.
A friend reportedly told detectives that Allen and Scott had broken up approximately two weeks before she was last seen, according to material made public in court earlier this month.
On November 19, she reportedly went to The Good Life Bar near 180th and Pacific Streets before returning home. That evening around 11:30 p.m., she sent her son one last text message.
The following evening at 5:32 p.m., she was reported missing to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at her residence to conduct an investigation and discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in the bedroom door and walls that had been “gray compounded” over.
Scott was called by the deputies and confirmed that he had spent the entire weekend in Topeka and that he and Allen were still dating. However, DCSO reported that Scott left the pub around 10:30 p.m. that night, traveling northeast, which is the direction of Allen’s home, according to cell phone tower data from his phone that pinged at The Good Life bar in Omaha on the evening that Allen went missing.
According to investigators, a person resembling Scott’s physical description was seen walking toward Allen’s home on the home’s security footage and driving Scott’s Chevy Equinox in the bar’s parking lot.
The DCSO reported finding a revolver, gloves, a crowbar, and a sledgehammer in Scott’s car.
