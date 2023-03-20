As Omaha Police Cracked Down on Drunk Drivers on St. Patrick’s Day, They Made 11 Arrests

On the St. Patrick’s Day weekend, police in Omaha issued over 250 fines and arrested 11 people on suspicion of DUI. The Office of Highway Safety provided funding that allowed the Omaha Police Department to take part in a statewide special enforcement campaign organized by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
A police spokeswoman for Omaha stated on Sunday that between March 16 and 18, officers conducted eight separate operations across the city. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warned drivers that the day before the weekend would be particularly dangerous because of St. Patrick’s Day.
From 2016 to 2020, 287 persons across the country were murdered in traffic accidents caused by intoxicated drivers celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. While conducting these special traffic enforcement operations, Omaha police issued 257 tickets and arrested 34 people.
During his shift, a traffic cop stopped a burglary in progress and arrested the suspect. The spokesman also stated that 84 fines were issued for speeding, reckless driving, or irresponsible driving in addition to the 11 DUI arrests. There were 81 fines issued for not having insurance or registration, 21 for driving without a license, and 49 for various other traffic infractions.
