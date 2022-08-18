As Some Republicans Demand For Defunding The Fbi, Biden ‘Rejects’ The Idea

After last week’s investigation of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, certain members of the Republican Party, including some elected lawmakers, have called for a “defunding of the FBI.” The White House has forcefully condemned these statements.

This is the strongest response from the White House thus far to the FBI’s search, and it comes as other Republicans, such as ex-Vice President Mike Pence, have sounded alarms on this subject due to increased threats against law enforcement.

Vice President Biden “rejects defunding other law enforcement, including the FBI,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement sent exclusively to CNN on Wednesday.

“Increased financing for police through the COPS program and the appointment of 100,000 new officers has been advocated for by the President. In his most recent proposed budget, Obama allocated nearly $10.8 billion to the FBI. Officers who risk their lives to keep us secure should not have their funding decreased, but rather increased “In his words.

Ron Klain, chief of staff for the White House, called proposals to defund the FBI “a foolish and stupid concept” in an interview on CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight” on Wednesday.

These comments show Trump’s firm grasp on the Republican Party, as calls to defund the FBI have increased over the past week. Several members of Congress, including Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, Colorado’s Lauren Boebert, and Arizona’s Paul Gosar, have shared this opinion online, and Greene is even selling hats and T-shirts with the slogan for $30.

It’s reminiscent of the strategy employed by some progressive Democrats who, in response to police violence as the Black Lives Matter movement gained national traction, ran on a platform of defunding the police. On the campaign trail and in administration, Biden has been at pains to separate himself from that view, instead emphasizing his support for law enforcement.

“We Republicans had fought back effectively, and our message against the Democrats was clear and compelling across a wide range of subjects. Republican strength came, however, from Democrats’ advocacy of a defund the police campaign. And now, thanks to some Republicans — not all of them, but enough of them — who have said defund, destroy, and other such things, Democrats have really gotten up off the mat on this and have some momentum, “CNN commentator and former director of communications for the Republican National Committee Doug Heye said.

Many other Republicans have voiced similar warnings, fearing that this message will cause confusion among voters in a party that has positioned itself as pro-law enforcement ahead of the midterm elections.

At a New Hampshire speech on Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence said, “I just want to remind my fellow Republicans, we can hold the AG accountable for the judgment he made without assaulting rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI.”

“When it comes to maintaining order, voters choose the Republican Party. These attacks on the FBI must end, and our party fully supports the men and women who serve on the thin blue line at the federal, state, and local levels. Demands for the FBI’s budget to be cut are as misguided as those for the police budget to be cut “In addition,

Pence’s remarks are reminiscent of what Republican Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw told Axios last week: “That the Democrats managed to get us to say “Defund the FBI” is impressive. If you start talking in such a way, people would assume you are not taking the situation seriously.”

And the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Mike Turner, has termed “outrageous” statements in favor of defunding law enforcement.

An unnamed law enforcement official told CNN last week that the FBI is looking into a “unprecedented” amount of threats against bureau personnel and property in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search, including some against agents named in court records as being engaged in the recent search.

There are “violent threats” against federal law enforcement, courts, and government people and facilities, and the bureau and the Department of Homeland Security have issued a combined intelligence advisory to that effect.

Thousands of former FBI agents spoke out against the recent attacks on the agency on Tuesday through a group they founded. They demanded that political leaders express their disapproval.

The Society of Former FBI Special Agents issued a statement saying, “Unfounded and reckless attacks on the men and women of the FBI as they pursue [their] duty is both dangerous and wrong.” Recent threats to FBI workers and facilities must be condemned by national authorities because they enhance the risk of violence.

To CNN, Klain said, “everyone should be concerned about the likelihood of violence, about the threats against police enforcement.”

“We will not tolerate threats of political violence, as the President has made quite clear. If they are directed toward police enforcement at any moment, they have no place in the United States of America on January 6 and they have no place in the United States of America today. Therefore, [Biden’s] stance on political violence is crystal clear, and we are most definitely not in favor of cutting FBI funding “What he had to say was.

Vice President Kamala Harris decried attacks on law enforcement and similar political language following last week’s attempted attack on an FBI field office in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For the sake of a political goal, “it’s just incredibly irresponsible of anyone who considers themselves a leader and particularly anyone who represents the United States of America to engage in discourse that might end in violence to law enforcement officers and agents,” she told reporters on Air Force Two.

