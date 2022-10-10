Ashley Darby Net Worth: Why Is She Getting A Divorce From Michael Darby? Is She Buying A New Home?

The following statement concerns the anticipated Ashley Darby Net Worth. There has been a lot of talk about Ashley Darby Net Worth. More information about Ashley Darby’s money woes may be found here. Ashley Darby to her recent commercial success and Ashley Darby Net Worth are the subjects of much speculation. Ashley Darby’s financial situation is discussed further here.

Ashley Darby Early Life

Ashley Darby, the eldest child of her parents, was born on June 8, 1988. She is now 33 years old. Many people assume that the real housewife has many siblings, though nobody knows for sure.

Ashley was raised by her mother, Sheila Matthews, who says she has no recollection of her biological father. She claims she made an effort to reach out to him but was unsuccessful.

The real housewife has two siblings, a brother named Zach and a sister named Sese.

After finishing elementary school, Ashley Darby enrolled in a local high school before transferring to the University of Maryland.

As time went on, she supported herself and her family by working as a bartender. The real housewife was scouted while working as a bartender and went on to win the 2011 Miss District of Columbia Pageant.

You may find this interesting:

Ashley Darby Career

Since she was the oldest of four children, Ashley Darby spent her childhood helping to support her single mother and her two younger brothers and sisters. Ashley’s early career included stints as a bartender in addition to retail and restaurant work.

The reality star tried several times before entering the Miss District of Columbia Pageant in 2011, where she ultimately triumphed and shot to fame.

Gaining self-assurance from her victory, she entered the Miss America Pageant, where she placed in the top ten but ultimately came in second. On the other hand, she was awarded a $5,000 scholarship and the John Curran Non-Finalist Interview Award.

She opened “OZ,” a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia that features authentic Australian cuisine and excellent service, and began appearing on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” in 2016. She also started a clothing label under her own name.

Ashley Darby is still one of the cast members of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” on Bravo TV, despite the fact that she is now a certified yoga instructor who practices the philosophy that inner calm and physical fitness go hand in hand.

Ashley Darby Personal Life

As of their 2014 wedding, Ashley Darby’s husband, Michael, is 29 years older than she is. Michael, an Australian businessman and real estate magnate with two kids from a previous marriage, has built quite the empire.

On a helicopter ride over the Hudson River in 2012, Michael asked Ashley to be his wife. The couple dated for two years before getting married, only to later divorce citing their age difference as the cause of their discord.

In 2017, after appearing on “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” the couple reconciled and learned they were expecting a child without having tried for one. They got married and had their first child in 2019.

However, Ashley recently announced the sad news in a statement to Bravo’s Daily Dish that she had filed for divorce from her real estate mogul husband after “8 magical years.” (4)

When Michael and I said our wedding vows nearly eight years ago, we planned to spend every waking moment together. She said, “Unfortunately, that is not our present reality.” We have reached the conclusion that we must go our separate ways.

We know that there will be lots of conjecture about the reasoning behind this choice.

The star continued, “People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives.

Age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences.” While each of these factors may have played a role, no single factor is ultimately responsible for our decision to part ways.

She added that they want the best for each other but know they can’t find lasting joy and fulfillment together because they’re at such different points in their lives and have different goals for the future.

Ashley finished by saying that they will always love and respect each other and that the key to true happiness is working together to raise their two wonderful sons, Dean and Dylan.

Why Is She Getting A Divorce From Michael Darby?

On the October 9 Season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby shocked her castmates, family, and viewers at home when she confirmed she planned to buy a home with Michael Darby despite the fact that they had recently decided to separate.

“I really want a house. My budget is a little on the lower side, right? But Michael’s like, ‘Look at these houses,’ and he’s sending me homes on the higher side,” Ashley explained to Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Robyn Dixon.

When Gizelle asked Ashley to confirm if she and Michael were in fact “buying a house together,” Ashley explained, “It’s being bought in the LLC.” “That’s both of you?” Gizelle asked, to which Ashley replied, “Yes.”

During a dinner with her family, Ashley shared that she had “been looking a lot” at houses to buy. “This is the thing I’m looking forward to the most about looking for a home,” she added. “Being able to have you guys over like this.”

As for figuring out the paperwork for purchasing a home with Michael, Ashley explained, “That is a road we’re going to cross. Part of this house situation will be deciding financials because I have a mortgage now.”

Later in the episode, Ashley revealed at Karen’s party that she had taken a huge step in the process. “I found a house,” she said. “I made an offer… I made it in the LLC with Michael.” Press play on the video above to see the penthouse where Michael and Ashley lived together during their marriage.

Ashley Darby Net Worth

Ashley Darby net worth is $5 million, Ashley Darby is a reality TV star and pageant winner from the United States. Ashley Darby first gained widespread recognition in January 2016 as a cast member of the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Potomac.

As the eldest of her family’s children, she spent her formative years in Maryland. She worked multiple jobs to support her mother and her younger siblings. Darby put her education first by enrolling at the University of Maryland and working as a bartender to support her family.

Darby was working as a bartender when she was discovered and encouraged to compete in the 2011 Miss District of Columbia Pageant. After four years of dating, Ashley wed Michael Darby, an Australian real estate mogul.

You may find this interesting:

To find out more, check out this page. You are encouraged to revisit our site frequently, as we will update it as necessary. It would be great if you could forward this to your friends and family. Check out californiaexaminer.net and tell us how well you understand our goals.