Aspiring Rapper And Two Friends Disappeared Following Cancellation Of Detroit Show

Michigan’s missing people and homicide divisions are looking into what happened to the three males, who have been missing since January 21.
On January 21, Armani Kelly travelled to Detroit for his second performance as a rapper. Yet he never entered the stage. It’s unclear if he even arrived at the location because the officials said that technological difficulties caused the event to be cancelled.
Later, it was discovered that Mr. Kelly, 27, and two pals who were supposed to be at the lounge, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, both 31, had vanished. They haven’t been seen in the ten days since the event was cancelled, leading to what the authorities are calling a “exceptional” case and a multi-agency police probe.
According to Cmdr. Michael McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department, none of the men’s phones had registered any activity since the evening of the postponed performance. Mr. Kelly’s vehicle from January 21 was discovered in a neighbouring city, empty of the three guys.
Along with the Detroit police, the Warren, Oscoda, and Melvindale police departments are all looking into the situation. It’s unusual to have three people go missing at the same time, Commander McGinnis noted. When dealing with a missing adult, he explained, “it’s usually just one person.”
The last phone call Mr. Kelly of Oscoda, Michigan had with Taylor Perrin of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was at approximately five o’clock on January 21. She added in an interview on Tuesday that he informed her that his performance had been postponed due to technical issues and that he would search for another location with an open mic.
Her texts to him had stopped reaching him by nine o’clock. She stated she started to worry more. She mentioned that they didn’t live in the same city and that their communication consisted of phone calls and text messages.
We were in touch constantly, she claimed. We didn’t go for hours without speaking or at the very least texting each other to let them know we were alright. My thoughts are currently racing as a result. I had trouble sleeping all night.
Ms. Perrin checked with Mr. Kelly’s mother and friends the following day to see if anyone had heard from him. On January 22, the day following the postponed performance at Lounge 31, Mr. Kelly’s mother reported him missing, according to Commander McGinnis.
On January 23, the vehicle he was operating—which belonged to his mother—was found in Warren, Michigan, a city north of Detroit.
After hearing of Mr. Kelly’s abduction in the local media on January 27, Mr. Wicker and Mr. Givens’ families reported them missing.
At a news conference on Tuesday, James E. White, the chief of the Detroit police, stated that the absence of activity on the victims’ phones after they were reported missing was “what was most disturbing, to be honest.” And that’s extremely, extremely worrying. It’s an odd situation. Since January 21st, Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker have all gone missing.
According to Chief White, the case was being looked into by both the missing people and homicide divisions. Anyone with knowledge regarding the men’s locations or whereabouts they may be is advised to contact local police.
“In this circumstance, consider the relatives of the victims. They lack solutions. On Monday, Commander McGinnis stated, “They don’t know where their loved one is. The police need help.
The mother and fiancée of Mr. Kelly have done some independent research after becoming desperate over the few information that has been made public, according to Ms. Perrin.
She remarked, “Our perseverance and love for him has been what’s been pushing us all this time. “I can’t stop until I see his face again, and I won’t, since I don’t know whether the man I’m destined to marry is dead or alive.”
Since his release from prison in 2022 after spending eight years for armed robbery, Ms. Perrin claimed that her fiancé had made progress. According to Ms. Perrin, he was pursuing connections in the music industry while also enrolling in classes at a technical school. The couple was beginning to plan their wedding and had plans to buy a house soon.
According to Ms. Perrin, Mr. Kelly met Mr. Givens, Mr. Wicker, and Mr. Givens while they were all in jail. It’s unclear if Mr. Wicker and Mr. Givens were scheduled to perform in addition to the three of them being in Lounge 31 on January 21 for a rap event, despite the police’s claims to the contrary.
It’s difficult to think he’s still alive given how long it’s been, Ms. Perrin added. But since I don’t know and the world is a weird place, I can’t just sit here and say, “Oh, I guess he’s dead. I will not believe it unless I see a body.
