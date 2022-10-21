Astroworld Victim’s Family Settles With Travis Scott, Live Nation, Attorney Says

According to the family’s attorney, a lawsuit brought against Travis Scott and Live Nation by the family of a 21-year-old man who died at the rapper’s Astroworld music event last year due to a crowd surge was resolved.

In November, attorney Tony Buzbee filed a case on behalf of more than 125 victims, including Axel Acosta, whose family has since settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

According to a statement sent out by Buzbee on Thursday, “Victim Axel Acosta was a cherished son, brother, and student.” “He was a kind and caring man. The world will never be the same without him. He asks that you pray for his loved ones.

Concert promoter Live Nation was identified as a defendant in the complaint. On Thursday, the business said nothing more.

According to the complaint, Acosta was “crushed” as the about 50,000 festivalgoers at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on November 5, 2021 started surging toward the stage. It said that he collapsed from a heart attack and was afterwards crushed to death.

The lawsuit claimed that the music played for “nearly forty minutes” while Acosta was on the ground. His death was ruled asphyxiation from compression by a medical examiner.

According to the complaint, the victims “went to Astroworld for fun” that evening. No one had ever told them or their loved ones that they were entering a very perilous position.

The article goes on to claim that Scott has a history of inciting violence at his concerts via his songs and of urging his fans to storm the stage in defiance of security measures. In a conversation with radio presenter Charlamagne Tha God last year, the rapper said that he first misunderstood the gravity of the issue.

The fans are like family, and losing them is like losing a member of your own family. “I know you put on these performances with the intention of giving your audience the finest possible time,” he remarked. You attempt to make sense of… just wrap everything around the fact that something like this happened, and it’s hard.

More than 2,000 people were injured and nine more died as a result of the catastrophe. Scott, whose given name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, and Live Nation have been named in hundreds of individual negligence cases. A “general rejection” of the accusations and a request for the dismissal of various lawsuits were submitted by him last year.