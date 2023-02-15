At A Candlelight Vigil In Bristol, Two Teens Have Been Charged In Connection With The Death Of A Trans Schoolgirl

The murder of a 16-year-old transgender schoolgirl who was discovered stabbed to death in a park has been put on the minds of two teens.
On Saturday, several stab wounds were discovered on Brianna Ghey’s body in Linear Park in Culcheth, Warrington, Cheshire (Feb 11).
Around 3 o’clock, police responded to calls reporting that a popular adolescent had received serious injuries, but tragically, she was declared dead at the site.
The two suspects, a boy, and a girl, both 15, were detained on suspicion of murder on Sunday night. Cheshire Police stated they had been charged this morning.
The police confirmed that the kid is from nearby Leigh, Greater Manchester and that the girl is also from Warrington. Earlier today, the police said they were looking into “all lines of inquiry” and had not yet ruled out the possibility that Brianna’s murder was the result of a hate crime.
The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone involved that criminal proceedings against both 15-year-olds are currently ongoing and that they have a right to a fair trial, according to a statement released today.
It is crucial that there be no online reporting, criticism, or information sharing that could in any way harm these proceedings.
Brianna’s relatives praised her after her passing, calling her “beautiful, clever, and entertaining.” “Brianna was a greatly loved daughter, grandchild, and little sister,” they stated. She was a larger-than-life figure who would make an impression on everyone she encountered.
Brianna Ghey was an incredible young woman who spread joy, love and laughter to those around her.
My thoughts are with Brianna's family and the trans community fighting for safety, dignity and liberation. pic.twitter.com/sxHowjhrWE
Brianna was stunning, clever, and hilarious. Strong, fearless, and unique, Brianna was.
Our family has been left with a huge emptiness by the loss of her young life, and we know that her friends and instructors who were involved in her life will also experience this.
We want to express our gratitude to everyone for their support and good thoughts at this tremendously trying period.
The headteacher of Birchwood Community High School, which Brianna attended, Emma Mills, expressed shock and devastation at learning of her passing.
“We will do everything we can to support our students and the larger school community at what is clearly a very trying and upsetting period for many.”
Members of the transgender community organized candlelight vigils for last night in Liverpool and Bristol. Vigils will be conducted in the coming days in several UK locations, including Manchester, Glasgow, and Leeds.