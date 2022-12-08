At Least 1 Is Injured In A Shooting Outside A Walmart In The Atlanta Region

According to Cobb County Police, a shooting outside a Walmart close to the Atlanta suburb of Marietta left at least one person hurt on Wednesday.
Police first said there were numerous casualties in a tweet from the department, but deputy chief Ben Cohen later claimed at least one victim had been shot and taken in a private vehicle to a hospital five miles away. It is unknown how the guy is doing.
According to Cohen, when police were called to a report of an active shooter, they later discovered that the gunfire had taken place “between two separate groups… near the external area of the Walmart Automotive Center.”
The deputy chief stated, “It was two gangs that knew each other.” “They got into a fight… There is no risk to the general population.
According to Cohen, several persons were held for interrogation. Although the 203,000-square-foot Walmart was evacuated, authorities said that no firearms were fired there.
Cobb County Police on the scene of a shooting at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. Several injuries. Not an active shooter. No current threat to the public. PIO on scene at 2475 to speak to media. @wsbtv @mdjonline @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @ATLNewsFirst @ajc pic.twitter.com/uYnRROiqCq
— Cobb County Police Department (@CobbPoliceDept) December 7, 2022
The auto center has its own little parking lot and is located at the back of the right side of the store, behind the garden center.
“This guy started racing across the store screaming ‘Active shooter!'” customer Gail Parks told CNN station WSB. People then began to disperse, drop their belongings, and flee the store.
Ashley Nolan, a Walmart representative, said the firm collaborates extensively with law enforcement.
Two weeks have passed since a shooter killed six store employees at a Walmart in Virginia.
The third mass shooting to occur in Virginia in November allegedly began on November 22 in the break room by a manager working a midnight shift at a Walmart in Chesapeake.
According to Walmart representative Charles Crowson, the Chesapeake shop will be closed for “the foreseeable future” and undergo renovations before reopening.
The US Census Bureau estimates that there are around 767,000 people living in Cobb County.
