At Least 10 Injured In Shooting In Lakeland Florida

According to the authorities, at least ten individuals were injured in a drive-by shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Lakeland, Florida, and two of them are in severe condition.
According to the Chief of Police of the Lakeland Police Department, a dark blue Nissan vehicle with four doors came up at the scene of the shooting.
“The vehicle came to a stop, but did not come to a complete stop, and all four windows rolled down.” “The truck had what looked to be four shooters inside of it,” said Taylor. “It appeared to be occupied.” They started shooting individuals on both sides of the road after opening fire from all four windows of the vehicle.
Taylor stated during a news briefing on Monday evening that eight of the victims had wounds that are not considered to be life-threatening. The emergency management services only carried three casualties, all of whom ranged in age from 20 to 35 years old. According to him, the others were transported in personal vehicles.
According to the chief of police, the investigation indicates that it was a premeditated attack.
Taylor stated that police are “actively looking for that vehicle right now” after it was reported that a Nissan with temporary tags had taken off at a high rate of speed.
According to what Taylor has said, “we will be out for the majority of the night attempting to figure out who these individuals are in the vehicle.”
According to Taylor, the police are searching for at least four guys who may have been wearing facial coverings at the time of the incident. He invited anybody living in the area to get in touch with the police and provide any information they might have that could be useful to the inquiry.
According to Taylor, who works for the police department, the discovery of a “amount” of marijuana at the scene is evidence for the police that “there was a narcotic sales or sales of marijuana going on at the time.” It cannot be determined whether that is relevant or has any connection to this.
In his 34 years with the police, the chief stated that he had never worked on a case in which so many persons had been shot at the same time.
