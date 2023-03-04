At Least 10 People Have Died As Powerful Storms Batter The Southwest

As catastrophic storms engulfed much of the South and Midwest on Friday, at least 10 people died. Falling trees claimed the lives of three persons in Alabama, two in Tennessee, and one in Mississippi. As a result of driving through heavy floodwaters, an Arkansas man drowned.
During storms with straight-line winds passed through the state of Kentucky, three more people perished in three different counties.
The National Weather Service in Louiseville described the storm as “strong and historic” on Friday, prompting the state to declare a state of emergency.
Winds gusted to 80 mph at its strongest. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg posted on Facebook, “I implore everyone in our town to take great caution this evening and in the coming days – do not drive through standing water, do not approach downed power lines, or do anything that might put the lives of anyone at risk.
According to poweroutage.us, more than a million utility customers were without power Friday evening in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Michigan.
According to the FOX Forecast Center, severe weather would move Friday from the southeast towards the west, bringing cold fronts, tornadoes, and damaging wind gusts.
It was anticipated that Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, and North Carolina would see the storm’s worst effects.
Following tornadoes that tore through some of the state of Texas on Friday, more than 13,000 utility customers were still without power.
In the Dallas-Fort Worth region, winds toppled four 18-wheelers and tore off the roofs of an apartment complex and a grocery store.
As the storms move on, forecasters anticipate experiencing similar severe weather in the northwest.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for sections of New Hampshire and Maine, where a storm could dump 18 inches of snow.
In anticipation of the severe weather, airports like Portland Jetport in Maine have already cancelled all flights for Saturday.
