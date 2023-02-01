At Least 2 People Are Killed As US Ice Storm Cancels Flights

On Tuesday, winter weather brought ice to a large portion of the United States, which resulted in the cancellation of more than 1,700 flights across the country and traffic jams on the nation’s roadways. Slick roads in Texas are believed to be responsible for the deaths of at least two people, as well as the significant injuries sustained by two law enforcement officials in the state, including one deputy who was pinned beneath a truck.
On Tuesday, as the ice storm moved toward the east, watches and warnings were issued all the way from the western heel of Texas to West Virginia.
The federal Weather Prediction Center issued a warning that many rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, were in store for many locations through Wednesday. This meant that certain regions may be struck numerous times.
Across the state of Texas, hundreds of car accidents required the assistance of emergency personnel, and Republican Governor Greg Abbott encouraged residents to remain off the highways.
On Tuesday, local authorities in Austin confirmed that a collision that occurred before daybreak resulted in the death of one person.
According to the Arlington Police Department, a man in his 45th year passed away on Monday night when the SUV he was driving slid into a highway guardrail in slippery conditions near Dallas and then rolled down an embankment after the collision.
