At Least 2 People Shot, 1 In Custody After Shooting At Perimeter Mall: According to information obtained by Channel 2 Action News, at least two people were shot Friday night as gunfire erupted at Perimeter Mall.
At least one individual has been detained.
Fears of an active shooter were raised when the shooting occurred at the mall at about 5 o’clock. As numerous organizations tried to clear the scene, there was a significant police presence in the neighborhood.
Although they did not release the victim’s name, Dunwoody police confirmed at least one person had been shot at the mall. One casualty was taken out of the mall on a stretcher as NewsChopper 2 flew over the incident on Friday night.
Michael Seiden of Channel 2 confirmed that shots were fired between the victim and the suspect and that the suspect was injured.
NewsChopper 2 saw numerous police officers and at least one ambulance in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Pleasantdale Road after the shooting at the mall.
Police stated that the two incidents were connected and that there was a second person who had been shot at the apartment complex and is thought to be the suspect. The state and identity of that person were also kept a secret.
At Grady Memorial Hospital, the victim and suspect are both in stable condition.
The two males are seen arguing in the food court in mall video footage just before gunfire breaks out, injuring both of them.
A mall employee told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that when shots were fired, panic broke out and people began scurrying into businesses for shelter and toward the exits.
It was a large number (of shots). At least six shots,” a worker remarked. “Everyone was rushing outside, attempting to get their automobiles and exit. It was just disorderly.
He opened fire on the man after firing into the sky. He’s going to shoot us, I thought. Homa Khalilian informed Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that he would shoot everyone.
Police looked to be escorting some individuals from the mall after the gunshot. Other customers informed Channel 2 Action News that all stores were under lockdown.
According to investigators, the mall was shut down.
Friday night, representatives of Brookfield Properties, which is the owner of Perimeter Mall, released the following statement:
“This was a singular, pointless incident. We appreciate the rapid action and response from both our security provider and our colleagues at the Dunwoody Police Department. We are sending any questions to PD because this is an active and ongoing inquiry.
According to a Brookfield spokeswoman, the mall is scheduled to reopen on Saturday.
