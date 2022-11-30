At Least 448 Killed In Crackdown On Anti-hijab Protesters By Iranian Troops

After Mahsa Amini, who was 22 years old, was detained by Iran’s morality police on September 16 for donning an “inappropriate” headscarf and later died, prompting accusations of custodial assault, riots broke out throughout Iran.
At least 448 people have been killed by Iranian security forces in a crackdown on demonstrations against the killing of Mahsa Amini, 22, that took place in Iran. According to Arab News, which cited a human rights organization on Tuesday, the protests started in mid-September and were marked by violence and the killing of numerous protesters.
Sixty of the 448 verified fatalities were juveniles under 18, including nine girls, according to Norway’s Iran Human Rights Association. 29 more victims were female. The article claims that 16 individuals have been slain by security officers in the past week alone, 12 of them were killed in Kurdish-populated districts where protests have been particularly violent.
The rights group added that the death toll only includes civilians killed in the crackdown, not security forces and that it has gone risen since the deaths of those who were killed in earlier weeks were confirmed and included.
Brigadier General Amirali Hajjizadeh of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said earlier on Tuesday that there had been more than 300 fatalities. According to Arab News, this was the first time the administration had acknowledged such a figure.
The United Nations Human Rights Council announced on Twitter that it had resolved to establish a new fact-finding mission to look into “alleged #HumanRightsViolations in the Islamic Republic of #Iran linked to the protests that began on 16 September 2022” at its 35th extraordinary session.
Along with India, Malaysia, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan also voted against the motion. China and Pakistan, meanwhile, voted against the measure.
The 47-member human rights organization had a special session, and the resolution was nevertheless approved with 25 votes in favor, six against, and 16 abstentions. The Human Rights Council has now launched an investigation into the Iranian protests as a result.
Furthermore, Tehran’s diplomatic relations with Western leaders have been strained as a result of the security forces’ brutal response to protestors.
