At Least 64 People Have Died In A Plane Crash Near Pokhara In Nepal

An aeroplane crashed on Sunday in central Nepal, near the city of Pokhara, killing at least 64 people, according to a government official.
According to Yeti Airlines spokeswoman Sudarshan Bartaula, 72 persons were aboard the ATR-72 aircraft that crashed, including four crew members and 68 passengers. According to Nepal’s civil aviation authorities, there were 37 males, 25 women, three children, and three newborns.
The final eight passengers are still being sought after by search teams, but Fanindra Mani Pokharal, the joint secretary of Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs, told CNN that they are “losing hope” of finding them alive. Earlier, a local official expressed optimism that some survivors may be discovered.
According to Nepal’s civil aviation authorities, there are at least one or two infants among the deceased.
According to the civil aviation authority, all four crew members and 53 of the passengers were from Nepal. There were also fifteen international passengers aboard the aircraft: five Indians, four Russians, and two Koreans. The remainder were individual Australian, Argentinean, French, and Irish citizens.
According to the nation’s official newspaper, The Rising Nepal, the plane had been travelling from the capital, Kathmandu, to Pokhara, the second-most populous city in the nation. About 129 kilometres (80 miles) west of Kathmandu is where you’ll find Pokahara.
Around 18 minutes after departure, at around 10:50 a.m. local time, the aircraft lost contact with Pokhara Airport. Following that, it crashed into the neighbouring Seti River Gorge. The Nepal Army and many police agencies have sent first responders to the crash scene to conduct a rescue effort, according to a statement from the civil aviation authorities.
Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the prime minister of Nepal, expressed his “deep sadness” over the fatal event.
Dahal posted on Twitter, “I earnestly appeal to the security personnel, all government agencies of Nepal, and the general population to initiate an effective rescue.”
Why Is Flying In Nepal So Dangerous?
The Himalayan nation of Nepal, which is home to eight of the fourteen highest mountains in the world, including Everest, has a history of aviation mishaps. Airstrips are often located in difficult-to-reach mountainous regions, and the weather can change quickly there.
22 people were on board a Tara Air flight that crashed into a Himalayan mountain last May at a height of roughly 14,500 feet. According to the Aviation Safety Network, that was the nation’s 19th plane disaster in the past ten years and its 10th deadly one.
