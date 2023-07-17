Atlanta-Area Shooting: 4 Lives Lost, Suspect Killed in Manhunt

After a two-day manhunt, the suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in an Atlanta suburb was slain on Sunday, authorities said.
At a press conference on Sunday, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett reported that Andre Longmore, 40, was shot and killed following a confrontation with police. In the following gunfight, two law enforcement officers were wounded: a sheriff’s deputy and a Clayton County police officer.
“The citizens of Hampton, County of Henry, metro Atlanta area and the entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight,” Scandrett said. “This monster’s off of our streets.”
The tweet be;ow verifies the news:
#BREAKING: Suspect in Atlanta-area shooting that claimed 4 lives killed after manhunt, officials say https://t.co/4AqwrFmMKB pic.twitter.com/nSezzNg1fJ
— The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2023
About 35 miles south of Atlanta, in the community of Hampton, Longmore allegedly opened fire, killing four people about 10:45 a.m. Chief James Turner of the Hampton Police Department made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday.
After the mass shooting, the sheriff’s office offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the shooter, prompting a “all hands on deck” manhunt.
Scandrett declared to Longmore during a press conference on Saturday, “We will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you into custody.”
If you want to know about breaking news in California as it happens, you should add the California Examiner to your bookmarks.
If you want to stay on top of everything happening in California, read the California Examiner:
- Heat Wave Hits California, Firefighters Make Progress Against Wildfires
- The Suspect in the Suburban Atlanta Shooting Deaths of Four Was Slain in a Gun Battle With Police