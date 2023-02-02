Attack By A Gunman At A DC Metro Station Leaves One Worker Dead And Three Injured

After arguments on a bus and at the Potomac Avenue Metro station, a shooter went on the rampage in Southeast Washington on Wednesday morning, shooting victims who appeared to be at random.
In the end, authorities reported that one Metro employee had died and three others had been hurt. Authorities have named the alleged gunman as 31-year-old Southeast D.C. resident Isaiah Trotman, who was apprehended after being tackled by Metro riders.
He is accused of first-degree murder while carrying a weapon, kidnapping while carrying a weapon, and dangerous weapon assault (gun).
A press conference was conducted by the Metropolitan Police Department to provide updates on the shooting. Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., GM Randy Clarke, and representatives of the Metro Transit Police were also present.
Ashan Benedict, executive assistant chief of police for the MPD, stated that “we believe this to be a series of individual instances.”
On a Metrobus on Wednesday at around nine o’clock, it all started. Following the victim off the bus after an argument, the suspect shot them in the legs. According to the authorities, the person fled and was taken to a hospital.
