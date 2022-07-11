Attack on Titan Season 5: Will We Get to See Another Season?

It’s possible that Attack on Titan Season 5 is on its way to satisfy fans and everybody who watched the series’ closing episode. If you saw the Final Season, you might’ve noticed that the creators still have a lot to say regarding the story of Eren and Armin along with the titans.

In the same way that we had to wait for the past seasons, fans of the dark action-fantasy anime series Attack on Titan will have to wait for Season 5. They should not bother the loyal fans who have been following Eren Yeager for the past nine years while also following Levi Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Mikasa Ackerman and others from the beginning.

The renowned anime community MyAnimeList has put Attack on Titan at number 102 with an 8.5 rating, and the IMDb database has given it a 9.1.

In other words, when can we expect Attack on Titan Season 5, which will act as the series’ climax? Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming season’s release date and other exciting details.

Attack on Titan Season 5 Plot

Period 4 of ‘Strike on Titan’ contains a slow but steady buildup of the tale. Armin and Mikasa, along with the other Scouts, have to deal with the aftermath of Eren’s “safeguarding” of Paradis Island, which has become increasingly volatile and hostile.

Eren must utilise his cunning to deal with the Marleyan Warriors, who have made it into Paradis. Zeke and Eren are planning to set off the Rumbling, but the consequences of that have yet to be determined.

Will they betray one another, though, or will they remain loyal to one another? Is there anything more going on in Eren’s mind? How does Levi keep going for so long? In the second half of the time available, this might be investigated in greater depth.

Once Levi and Zeke recover from the explosion in ‘Assault on Titan’ season 4 episode 15, we can expect an epic fight between the two of them. In addition, it is imperative that the whereabouts of Historia, Annie, Reiner, and others be determined.

Is there ever going to be a resolution to the conflict between Marley and Paradis Island? Which country emerges victorious? Is it likely that Falco will join the ranks of the titans someday?

These are some of the potential storylines that the showrunners may address in a future episode.

Read More:

Attack on Titan Season 5 Cast

On April 3rd, 2022, Attack on Titan’s last season Part 2 came to an end, leaving viewers with a lot to process: twists, betrayals, and discoveries about the show’s stars, Titans.

We ended up where we started, with our main protagonists on the hunt for Eren and hordes of Titans roused from their slumber in the walls as a result of the Rumbling.

The Rumbling was an attempt to keep Zeke from stealing the human ability to generate from those who could become titans. We can expect to see the remaining soldiers of the Scouting Regiment in Attack on Titan Season 5 since Armin Arlert and Mikasa Ackerman banded together. Reiner Braun, Annie Leonhardt, and the rest of the Marleyans banded together to stop Eren.

We hope to see Zeke, Eren, Armin, Mikasa, Annie, and Reined in Season 5 of Attack on Titan.

As Attack on Titan: Season 4 Part 2 came to an end with Episode 87, the production studio made an announcement that alarmed many of the show’s fans.

For the show’s 10th anniversary in 2023, Attack on Titan Season 5 or Season 4 Part 3 will be published on DVD and Blu-ray. The information was revealed in a teaser at the end of the show and on the official website. “It has been confirmed that the last season of the TV anime Attack on Titan will show on NHK General TV in 2023, and in addition, a teaser video has been produced,” read the announcement on the official website. Eren’s sworn enemies Reiner, Falco, and Gabi will greet you once more, along with other members of the Survey Corps.

Attack on Titan Season 5 will be released in 2023 to coincide with the show’s 10th anniversary. If they stick to the manga, we expect that the fifth season of Attack on Titan will contain a total of nine episodes. New episodes should be available in January or February of 2023, as well.

Attack on Titan Season 5 Trailer

On December 21, 2021, exactly one month before the film’s scheduled premiere, HBO released the first official trailer for Season 4 part 2. The second half of Season 4 is where the show comes to a close. Attack on Titans Season 5 isn’t in production yet, thus a trailer won’t be available for at least another year, until 2023 at the earliest. The production company had independently verified this information.

Read More: