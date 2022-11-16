Attorneys Demand Criminal Probe As Video Shows Camden County Detention Center Officials Beating A Man.

A criminal inquiry has been requested by the lawyers of a 41-year-old man who, according to a press release from one of his lawyers, can be seen on camera being pummeled by deputies at the Camden County Detention Center.

It was reported in September that videos were filmed inside the Camden County Detention Center. In the first clip, which the lawyer posted online, the suspect can be seen reaching for something on the bench of his cell. The sheriff’s deputies come in, attempt to detain him, and then begin repeatedly punching and kicking him in the head.

In a second clip, the guy is seen being pinned to the ground in what seems like a corridor. There was no audible sound on the tapes, so we have no idea what sparked the fight.

The man’s lawyer has given his name as Jarrett Hobbs.

Attorney Harry Daniels said in a prepared statement, “This video is irrefutable and the officers’ actions are unacceptable.” “Mr. Hobbs had a mental breakdown and asked to be put in protective custody when he arrived at the Camden County Jail. Yet these deputies, rather than shielding him, rushed him and thrashed and kicked him severely.

The lawyer claims that one of Hobbs’ dreadlocks was taken off his head at one point. Lawyer Daniels claims his client was isolated and refused medical care. In his statement, he said that Hobbs was apprehended for three minor infractions that did not include physical violence: speeding, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and possession of a prohibited drug. According to Daniels, Hobbs was arrested for assault after his client was severely battered.

Daniels told News4JAX, “As this occurred, they charged him with violence, aggravated assault, and obstruction.” They then proceeded to beat him and accuse him.

According to Daniels, the district attorney should be included in the probe.

It has been announced that an internal inquiry would be launched by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The full text of the statement is as follows:

People are criticizing the behavior of correction officers at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office Jail after a video showing part of an incident there was posted online. The footage has been analyzed by Sheriff Jim Proctor and other members of the Command Team. Sheriff Proctor has ordered an urgent internal probe into the incident. All footage from the prison’s cameras will be examined as part of this probe, beginning with the inmate’s arrival on September 3, 2022, and ending with his release on September 30, 2022. An extra organization will help with the probe if it becomes required.

Reviewing recordings, interrogating witnesses, and documenting evidence gathered all require time and cannot be rushed. For as long as anybody can remember, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office has been an open and accessible organization. All identities of those who are being investigated will remain anonymous until the investigation is complete.