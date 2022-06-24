August Alsina Net Worth 2022: Biography Salary Assets Income

August Alsina Early life

August Anthony Alsina Jr. was born on September 3, 1992, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of August Anthony Alsina, Sr. He has four siblings: Jamal, Travis, Netia, and Melvin. He is the son of Sheila and August Alsina Sr. Lauryn Hill’s performance in “Sister Act 2” encouraged August to become a performer, and he began uploading YouTube videos when he was just 14. On the heels of the death of Alsina Srfather .’s in December of 2005, Alsina’s mother relocated the entire family to Houston, TX, hoping for a fresh start. Nachdem August’s older brother Melvin was murdered in 2010, Alsina returned to New Orleans when he was 16 and wanted to come to Atlanta.

August Alsina Career

“The Product” was released in April 2012, followed by “August Alsina University” (August 2012) and “Throwback” (September 2012) in the following months (September 2012). They dropped “I Luv This Shit” in January 2013 and “The Product 2” a few months later. “Downtown: Life Under the Gun” was released in August 2013 and the “Hell on Earth” video launched in September of the year. The week after his Gold-certified track “Ghetto” began receiving playing, it was the most added song on urban radio.

A single off August’s planned debut album, “Testimony,” was released in April 2014 to excellent reviews and sold 67,000 copies in its first week. The song “Make It Home” (with Young Jeezy) was released in January 2014. No Love, Kissin’ on My Tattoos, Ghetto, and I Luv This Shit was among the album’s most popular songs. As part of the “Testimony Live” tour later that year, Alsina opened for Usher on “The UR Experience Tour.”

When August released a follow-up album, “This Thing Called Life,” in December 2015, the singles “Hip Hop,” “Song Cry,” “Why I Do It,” “Dreamer,” and “Been Around the World” were all released (featuring Chris Brown). “Hip-Hop” premiered during the BET Awards in June 2015, and the album sold 41,000 copies in its first week. After releasing “Drugs,” “Lonely,” and “Don’t Matter” as singles in 2017, Alsina began work on his third album, “The Product III: State of Emergency.” By June 2020, the album had risen to number nine on the US R&B chart and number four on the US Independent Albums chart.

As previously mentioned, August and Rick Ross collaborated to release the track “Entanglements” (which is about Alsina’s relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith) in July 2020, which peaked at number seven on the US R&B chart. The rapper August has appeared on tracks by Flo Rida, Young Jeezy, Keyshia Cole, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and DJ Khaled, and has also appeared on tracks by Flo Rida, Young Jeezy, Keyshia Cole, and Meek Mill. August has also appeared on tracks by August.

August Alsina Personal Life

Chaplin, Amaiya, and Kayden’s mother Chandra died of cancer in 2018, therefore August became their legal guardian. Alsina’s brother Melvin was assassinated in 2010, and Chandra was engaged to be married to him.

In June 2020, August made headlines when he claimed Will Smith had permitted him to date, Jada Pinkett Smith. According to Jada’s July edition of “Red Table Talk,” she had dated Alsina for four and a half years before her split from Will.

For three days, August remained unconscious after collapsing onstage at a 2014 concert because of an auto-immune condition that affects his liver. To prevent total blindness, he underwent successful surgery in 2015 to correct an eye problem. Alsina revealed to supporters on Instagram in 2019 that he had been sent to the hospital after “waking up one day and not being able to walk.”

For the 2014 BET Awards, he was awarded the Best New Artist and Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award as well as nominations for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist in 2014 and Best Collaboration for “I Luv This Shit” in 2014 and 2015 for “No Love (Remix)” respectively. Additionally, in 2014, Alsina received a nomination for Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist at the Soul Train Music Awards.

August Alsina’s Net Worth

August Alsina is an American singer-songwriter with a fortune estimated at $4 million. Since he began posting his singing videos on YouTube in 2007, he has gone on to make several well-received albums. For the first time in 2012, he put out an official mixtape, followed by two singles and an official album. Alsina then signed with Def Jam Records and released his first EP in August of 2013.

Three of the EP’s songs went to number one on the R&B and R&B/Hip-Hop charts in the United States, and the EP led to the recording of his debut studio album, “Testimony” (2014). With “This Thing Called Life,” August’s sophomore album, he climbed to #2 on the R&B chart and to #14 on the Billboard 200. His song “I Luv This Shit” (with Trinidad James) was certified platinum and peaked at number four on the US R&B charts. The songs “No Love” (featuring Nicki Minaj) and “Ghetto” (featuring Richie Home Quan) by Alsini and “Numb” (featuring B.o.B and Yo Gotti).

