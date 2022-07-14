Austin Butler Net Worth: Know More About The Elvis Star

American actor and singer Austin Butler hails from Anaheim, California. In The Shannara Chronicles, he played Wil Ohmsford and established himself in the entertainment world as a result of his performance as Wil.

When Sean Flynn’s character Chase Matthews was replaced by James Garrett in season 4 of the 2008s comedy-drama series Zoey 101, Butler became one of the country’s emerging stars.

He appeared in eleven episodes of this show and garnered a great deal of notoriety. As Sebastian Kydd in The Carrie Diaries, Austin Butler’s career took a major step forward in 2013 when the program became a smash sensation. In this piece, we’ll discuss Austin Butler’s net worth, salary, income sources, career, biography, opulent lifestyle, and more.

Early Life

Aesthetician Lori Anne Howell gave birth to Austin Robert Butler on August 17th, 1991, in Anaheim, California. Austin’s parents split when he was seven years old. Ashley, his older sister, was born in 1986, and the two of them grew up together. In addition to Ned, Ashley acted as a background actor in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

When Butler was a teenager, he realized he had a gift for acting and enrolled in acting classes to hone his craft. An acting management representative at the Orange County Fair offered Butler a position as a background actor when he was just 13 years old. Butler attended a public school till the 7th grade before deciding to homeschool himself because of his acting career. He went on to complete his 10th-grade education at home.

Career

On Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Butler was cast as Lionel Scranton for two seasons as a background actor following his graduation from an acting college in 2005.

In 2007, he appeared in the Disney Channel adolescent series Hannah Montana as Derek Hanson with iconic actress Miley Cyrus. The same year, he was cast as Jake Kindle on the Nickelodeon show early in the episode iLike Jake.

Butler made his film debut as Danny in the short film The Faithful. The character of James Garrett on the successful Nickelodeon comedy-drama Zoey 101 was a career-defining moment for Butler at the beginning of 2008. His first starring appearance on television came in March of that year when he appeared as Lance in an episode of the sitcom Out of Jimmy’s Head, called Princess.

He appeared in several television series, including Ruby & The Rockit, Zeke, Luther, and the Wizards of Waverly Place. He also appeared in CSI: NY, The Bling Ring, The Carrie Diaries, and Chase in the Superhero series. Butler has also appeared in numerous films, including the film adaptations of the books by J. K. Rowling, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Played with Fire.

Other than appearing in television shows, Austin Butler has also starred in several movies, including Aliens in the Attic (2009), Peyton Leverett in Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011), and Cody Beck in My Uncle Rafael (2012). He also appeared as Elvis Presley in Elvis (2022).

Awards

As a result of his work on The Defenders, Austin Butler was nominated for two Young Artist Awards: Best Performance in a Feature Film by a Young Ensemble Cast (2010) and Best Performance in a TV Series (2011). Austin Butler was also nominated for a Young Artist Award in 2011 for Best Performance in a TV Series.

Personal Life

When Vanessa Hudgens’ relationship with Autin Butler was made public in 2016, he was thrust into the public eye. Both were spotted together on the red carpet several times after they started dating in September 2011. They were spotted kissing at the LAX nightclub at the close of the year. After almost nine years of dating, Vanessa and Butler decided to break up in January 2020.

In December 2021, it was reported that Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were dating after they were seen together in Los Angeles.

Austin Butler net worth

Austin Butler net worth is expected to be around $4 million by 2022, according to Forbes. He has been in several television shows and films, making him one of the most well-known performers among today’s crop of rising stars. A large part of his earnings comes from his work in the entertainment sector, whether it’s acting in films or on television.

A small portion of Butler’s money comes from the sales of his music, such as the release of his first single on iTunes in 2009. In addition, he was named the newest Cartier brand ambassador. About $500,0000 is Austin Butler’s annual salary.

