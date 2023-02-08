Australian School Principal Facing Rape Charges

Melbourne, Feb. 8: The trial for the alleged sexual assault of three female students began on Wednesday against the former principal of an ultra-orthodox Jewish school in Australia.
According to a court-released indictment, Malka Leifer, 56, has been accused of 29 offenses related to her time at the Adass Israel School in Melbourne’s principal.
The school is a member of an ultra-orthodox, secretive Jewish sect in Melbourne.
The accusations, which date from 2003 to 2007, included raping a student while she was on a school trip and abusing a second female in a school office.
In addition, she was charged with sexually abusing a pupil after inviting her over to clean her home.
Leifer, an eight-times mother who moved to the school in 2001 from Israel, has pleaded not guilty to all of the accusations.
The indictment claims that Leifer sexually assaulted one pupil after inviting her to stay at her house to “sleep over for kallah lessons”—a sort of pre-wedding etiquette course that covers sexual education.
Prosecutor Justin Lewis stated in his opening statement to the court that Leifer told the students on numerous occasions that she was training them to be brides.
The 29 charges included three counts of sexually penetrating “a 16 or 17-year-old child,” 10 counts of rape, and 10 counts of indecent assault.
