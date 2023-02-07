Authorities Are Looking For Information On The Motorcyclist Who Left A Dying Woman In His Wake

Last week, a motorcyclist on the Northwest Side of San Antonio left a dead mother and her children injured in his wake. The San Antonio police department and Crime Stoppers need your assistance to discover the motorcyclist.
Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, was driving east on Interstate 10 at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, when police say a motorcyclist going at high speeds cut in front of Hernandez’s Chevrolet Tahoe. The biker was travelling in the other direction.
Hernandez was attempting to avoid hitting the cyclist with her SUV when she suddenly lost control of it. The vehicle collided with a highway support pillar after it had been launched into the air after colliding with the left railing and then careening off the right side of the highway.
Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, and her three children, ranging in age from 9 to 15, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
At least in terms of their physical health, the children appear to be making a full recovery, according to two of Hernandez’s sisters, Margie Ballew and Angie Gamez.
Gamez, who was fighting back tears as he spoke to KSAT on Monday, said, “It’s going to be hard to live without her.” “And that despite the fact that this individual stole her away from us, we are going to come together as a group and take care of our children.” The biker who was responsible for the accident is still being sought by the police. He was said to be a man who was wearing a white shirt and riding a black motorcycle in the style of a “crotch rocket.”
The rider will be charged with numerous felonies once they are discovered, according to the police, including one count of failing to stop and render aid in an incident that resulted in death and three charges of failure to stop and render aid in a crash that resulted in serious bodily harm.
The sisters of Hernandez are holding out hope that the rider, or someone else who may have information, will come forward.
According to Ballew, “We currently have three children who have recently lost their mother, and they require closure.” “And there’s no question that doing so is the ethical thing to do.”
According to Ballew and Gamez, their sister was a kind and caring person who found great fulfilment in her work as a certified medical assistant because, in their words, “it gave her a sense of joy and happiness to be helping other people.”
Gamez believes that the accident is yet another illustration of their sister’s love.
