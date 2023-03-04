Authorities Detain 2 Suspects In The Death Of A Coworker At A Motel In Georgia

After being accused of murdering their colleague at a hotel pool, two persons were taken into custody.
According to the Camden County Sheriff, an investigation into the drowning death of Andre Cournoyer, 60, at the SureStay Hotel in St. Marys started on March 1.
Investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, St. Mary’s Police Department, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service saw two men and a woman at the pool when the drowning was thought to have taken place after acquiring security footage of the pool area.
Police named the woman Brianna Quitugua and the two guys Cournoyer and Shane White.
The investigation revealed that a contractual company employed Cournoyer, White, and Quitugua to work at the Kings Bay Naval Station.
Police said after reviewing the surveillance footage of the hotel pool, they determined that it was a homicide investigation rather than a drowning investigation. https://t.co/w3ZfZn0SU7
Authorities detained Quitugua and White after examining the video and concluding that Cournoyer’s death was a murder and not a drowning.
White Was Accused Of Criminal Murder And Aggravated Assault.
Quitugua was accused of being an accessory to both felony murder and aggravated assault.
The inquiry is still ongoing.
