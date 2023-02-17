Authorities In Far East El Paso Are Looking Into A Suspicious Fatality

Thursday night in far east El Paso, there was a fatality that is being investigated as “strange” by the El Paso Police Department.
The area around the 14300 block of Coyote Trail has been cordoned off by the El Paso police department.
In a statement released by the police, it was said that “one person has died under dubious circumstances.”
Crimes Against Persons was dispatched to the location to investigate.
An ex-convict has been charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend, who worked as a correctional officer.
El Paso police acknowledged that they initially responded to a complaint for a probable gunfire that was received around 9:30 p.m.
Read More:
- Professor Who Confronted The Gunman At Michigan State Speaks Out
- Never-seen-before Titanic Shipwreck Footage Released To The Public