Authorities Say Lancaster High School Has No Active Shooter

Despite initial reports of an active shooter, sheriff’s officials have declared Lancaster High School safe after discovering no evidence of a shooting or any victims.

On Wednesday afternoon, someone called 911 to report seeing a person with a pistol at the 32nd Street school.

School was placed in lockdown status as CHP and sheriff’s deputies searched the building.

POLICE ACTIVITY | Lancaster High School Evacuation

Parent unification for Lancaster High School Incident will be at Central Christian Church located at

32nd St. W. and Avenue J

Evacuations in progress,

No reports of any patients at this time. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 14, 2022

There were no reported injuries, and deputies found no evidence of a shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. We don’t know if a school employee made the call.

Meanwhile, Central Christian Church became the meeting place for concerned parents and their children following the release of the news.

At the same time, Santa Barbara’s Bishop Diego High School was also placed on lockdown after receiving similar complaints.

On the same day, Hollywood High School went into lockdown mode after receiving a similar threat alert.