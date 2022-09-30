Autopsy: Memphis Teacher Eliza Fletcher Was Shot In The Back Of The Skull

An autopsy report obtained by CNN affiliate WHBQ shows that Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis teacher who was abducted while out for an early morning jog earlier this month, died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force damage.

“Autopsy examination revealed a perforating gunshot wound of the head,” read the report from the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. According to the evidence at hand, “the mode of death is homicide, and the cause of death is a gunshot wound and a blunt force injury to the head.”

On September 2, a 34-year-old teacher was running in a neighborhood near the University of Memphis when, according to the police, a 38-year-old woman named Cleotha Henderson drove by in an SUV.

Around 4 a.m., Henderson allegedly exited the truck and chased Fletcher before pinning her to the passenger seat. On the fourth day, Fletcher’s body was found in the shadows of an abandoned building.

Henderson is accused of murdering Fletcher. He’s still being held without bond at the Shelby County Jail.

Fletcher taught elementary school in Memphis, where she was a mother of two. She worked at St. Mary’s Episcopal School. She jogged 8.2 miles every morning before work, and her final run was cut tragically short.

Exactly one week after Fletcher disappeared during a run, members of her community gathered to finish her final run in her honor. More than 2,100 people registered for the “Let’s Finish Liza’s Run” event, which was named after Fletcher’s daughter.

The local newspaper The Daily Memphian wrote an obituary for her in which they called her “a light to all who knew her.”

It said, “Her infectious smile and laughter could light up any room.” “Liza’s genuineness of spirit and lack of guile allowed her to see the best in everyone she met.”