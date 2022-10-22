Babyface Net Worth 2022: How Much Money He Had To Pay To Tracey Edmonds In The Divorce Settlement?

Born Kenneth Brian Edmonds, Babyface is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and R&B performer. One of the most active writers and producers in the music business is Babyface. Numerous magazines have listed him as one of the greatest record producers of all time.

Early Life

Marvin and Barbara Edmonds welcomed Babyface into the world on April 10, 1958, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is the fifth son of his parents six children. Barbara worked as a production operator in a drug manufacturing facility. When Edmonds was in eighth grade, his father passed away from lung cancer.

He made the decision to pursue a career in music at this point. He was a bashful young man who used songwriting to communicate his feelings.

He went to Indianapolis North Central High School. When he was still a teenager, funk musician Bootsy Collins, with whom he was touring at the time, gave him the nickname, which is obviously a reference to his youthful appearance.

Career

He played the guitar for the band Manchild. Edmonds sang with the funk group Redd Hott in 1982. Then, alongside drummer Antonio “L.A.” Reid, he performed keyboards in the light-funk and R&B combo the Deele.

One of Babyface’s first significant writing credits was for the Midnight Star song “Slow Jam” from 1983. In 1988, Babyface and Reid quit The Deele.

Bobby Brown, Pebbles, Karyn White, The Whispers, and Sheena Easton, to mention a few, were just a few of the well-known acts for whom Babyface composed during the late 1980s and the early 1990s. “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” a 1990 success for Whitney Houston, was written by Babyface.

First U.S. number-one single for Babyface. I’ll Make. Love to You by Boyz II Men, another number-one hit from 1994, was also written by him.

The number one hit song “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” by Whitney Houston was included on the soundtrack that Babyface created for the 1995 film “Waiting to Exhale.” On the same soundtrack, there were also singles by Brandy and Mary J. Blige.

In 1986, he issued his first studio album, “Lovers.” On the US R&B chart, his 1989 album “Tender Lover” peaked at number one. “For the Cool in You,” his 1993 album, achieved triple platinum status. Also, read about Yung Joc Net Worth

In addition to the immensely popular 1996 album “The Day,” Babyface also released the albums “Christmas with Babyface,” “Face 2 Face,” “Grown & Sexy,” “Playlist,” and “Return of the Tender Lover” in 1998, 2005, 2007, and 2015.

LaFace Records

When Babyface and L.A. Reid co-founded LaFace Records in 1989, it was the year when his career in the entertainment industry really took off. Usher, TLC, and Toni Braxton were all swiftly signed by the company and went on to have huge success.

The majority of the songs on Braxton’s first two hugely popular albums, “Toni Braxton” (1993) and “Secrets” (1996), were written by Babyface. TLC’s success in selling more than 75 million albums was greatly aided by Babyface.

#GirlsNightOut on a Friday goes a little something like this… 🥂 pic.twitter.com/sPkzG8WsUv — Babyface (@babyface) October 22, 2022

The second album by TLC, “CrazySexyCool,” went on to become the most popular album ever released by an American girl group. At age 16, Usher was also signed by LaFace. While he was a LaFace artist, he sold 65 million records.

Personal Life

When Tracey Edmonds attended an audition for the “Whip Appeal” music video in 1990, Babyface happened to be there. In September 1992, they got hitched. Their two boys are Dylan and Brandon. After 13. years of marriage, they split on the basis of irreconcilable differences in October 2005. Also, read about Aaron Judge Net Worth

One of Babyface’s backup dancers, Niko Pantenburg, began dating in 2007. In 2008, their daughter was born. They tied the knot in May 2014.

Babyface announced on his Instagram page that he and his entire family are healing from COVID-19 in the middle of April 2020. He and his family were able to defeat the illness. Babyface announced, “I’m delighted to inform you we’ve tested negative and are now on our road back to full health.

Divorce Settlement

When it was rumored that Babyface’s divorce from Tracey Edmonds, his wife from 1992 to 2005, lost him half of his total net worth, possibly as much as $100 million, the news was made.

That alone qualifies it as one of the most costly celebrity divorces in history. However, because of his wide range of interests, he was able to concentrate on restoring his own wealth.

Babyface Net Worth

Babyface Net Worth is estimated to be around $200 Million in 2022. Babyface paid $4,100,000 in May 2004 for a 7,508-square-foot property in the Bel Air Crest neighborhood with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Babyface spent $5.15 million on an 8,245 square-foot property in the guard-gated Mulholland Estates neighborhood of Los Angeles in April 2004, just before he and his then-wife Tracey announced their separation. The home, which is currently held by Tracey Edmonds’ ex-wife, is close to Charlie Sheen’s home and Paris Hilton’s residence.

In addition, Babyface has a standard tract home in Las Vegas that he purchased in June 1996 for $255,000 and a 3,614 square foot mock-Mediterranean tract home in a gated community in Rancho Cucamonga, California, both of which he purchased in February 2008 for a total of $780,000.

The home is probably between 3,000 and 3,500 square feet, which is typical for that price in that time period of Las Vegas real estate.

Babyface got $2.95 million for the sale of his Nevada property in Incline Village in 2012. The 7,344 square-foot house is situated on a forested slope above Lake Tahoe and features seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. He paid $1.9 million for the house in March 1995, along with his then-wife Tracey.

