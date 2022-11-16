Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date: Is There Gonna Be A Season 2 Of The Bad Batch?

The popular television series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” has an animated spinoff, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” which debuted on May 4, 2021.

The series, which was produced by Dave Filoni and was originally envisioned by George Lucas, centers on a group of “improved” clones who end up on the wrong side of the Empire when Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) issues Order 66, which instructs the destruction of the Jedi Order.

The first season of “Bad Batch” follows Clone Force 99, better known as “the Bad Batch,” as they leave their military careers behind and transition to mercenaries-for-hire. They also welcome Omega (Michelle Ang), a kid clone who shares their DNA, into their squad.

Bad Batch Season 2 Plot

We have a very decent notion of the show’s direction from the trailer. The members of the Bad Batch will have to look for a new homeworld since theirs has been destroyed. They will require “all the allies they can get,” in Hunter’s words, as they continue to flee the Empire. As usual, there will undoubtedly be a lot of heists and smuggling missions.

The plot of Crosshair will play a significant role in Season 2. He thought about leaving the Empire at the end of Season 1 and returning to his former allies, but he finally chose to remain Imperial. Crosshair, however, still appears to be torn, and the season’s “will he or won’t he” conflict is likely to continue.

Season 2 may potentially investigate some potential side stories. In order to continue a mysterious new cloning program, Kaminoan geneticist Nala Se (Gwendoline Yeo) is transferred to another Imperial facility at the conclusion of Season 1. Is there a new, top-secret clone trooper project in the works, or is there something else entirely?

Above all, the program will continue to focus on what it has always done best: a bunch of cloned ex-soldiers attempting to survive in an unfamiliar new environment.

Bad Batch Season 2 Cast

The augmented clones Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Crosshair will all be played again by Dee Bradley Baker in one of his numerous roles.

He also portrays a number of other characters on the show, including Captain Rex, who made his television debut in “Clone Wars.” Omega, played by Michelle Ang, will also return. Looper attended the “Bad Batch” panel at Star Wars Celebration 2022, where Baker and Ang were also present.

The “Bad Batch” Season 2 trailer—more on this below—confirms the return of a number of other cast members. As Imperial Vice Admiral Rampart, Noshir Dalal will be returned, while Rhea Perlman will play Cid, the Trandoshan criminal on Ord Mantell who frequently hires the Bad Batch.

Finally, a shocking revelation that the Bad Batch will run into Emperor Palpatine was revealed in the trailer. Since Ian McDiarmid already played Emperor Palpatine in Season 1, he probably will be reprising the role when the Bad Batch and their fellow clones watch a hologram message from their new emperor informing them of Order 66.

Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer

On Sunday, May 29, at Star Wars Celebration 2022, the “Bad Batch” Season 2 trailer debuted and was soon made available online. Hunter and Cid argue at the beginning of the scene. Cid disagrees with Hunter’s assertion that the Bad Batch is free from their previous servitude. They aren’t exactly as free as they believed since the Empire is after them.

The Bad Batch will travel to a number of new places, including an oceanic planet home to enormous creatures resembling crabs, as seen in the trailer.

A few of the new and returning characters are also hinted at. Both Gungi, the Wookie Jedi, and Commander Cody (Dee Bradley Baker) will play a role in the narrative. Both individuals had significant roles in the “Clone Wars” TV series.

Read More: 12.22 Release Date, Patch Notes, Skins And Much More

The Bad Batch will all receive new wardrobes, according to the trailer. Omega has longer hair and is wearing a helmet right now.

The Bad Batch’s remaining members all wear more vibrant uniforms that stand out against the Empire’s newest conscripted soldiers. The characters’ new appearances are meant to represent their evolution in a post-Order 66 world, as supervising director Brad Rau explained during the panel.

The second season of “Bad Batch” will debut on January 4, 2023, according to Deadline. During the Disney D23 expo on Saturday, Filoni made the announcement. Disney has additionally confirmed that Season 2 will have 16 episodes.

It took longer than anticipated by a few months.

Season 2 of “Bad Batch” was originally scheduled to premiere in “Autumn 2022,” according to the May trailer. Even though the delay is disappointing, at least we now have a concrete premiere date.

Read More: