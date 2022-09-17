Baldwin County, Alabama’s Sheriff Claims An Inmate And Guard Had Sexually Explicit Phone Calls Before The Inmate Escaped.

Alabama prison guard Vicky White and dangerous inmate Casey White, whom she helped escape in April, reportedly exchanged “over 900” phone calls in the months leading up to their breakout, with some of them being sexually explicit, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, who spoke with CNN.

While he was incarcerated at Donaldson Correctional Facility, “they did communicate over 900 times,” according to Singleton. The calls that have been reviewed by investigators have all been phone sex, so far.

Singleton did not elaborate on the phone conversations.

Vicky White helped Casey White escape from a detention center in April, which prompted an 11-day manhunt that ended in a fatal shootout in Indiana.

The death of corrections officer Vicky White was determined to be a suicide after she was shot once in the head. Casey White has been apprehended, extradited back to Alabama, and is once again being held in the same prison.

His alleged assistance in the jailbreak was provided by Vicky White, the 56-year-old assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and he has been charged with escape in the first degree. Casey White was detained there for court proceedings involving the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway, an Alabama resident. White was charged with capital murder in Ridgeway’s death.

In 2020, he was accused of murdering Ridgeway, but he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to the US Marshals Service, Casey White had been transferred to the Lauderdale County facility from the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility, where he was already serving a 75-year sentence for a crime spree that included a home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase in 2015.

Casey White and Vicky White, who are not related, are said to have met in jail and begun an illicit romance, according to investigators.

Authorities say the 11-day escape was planned, despite its apparent disorganization, which included multiple vehicle swaps, cash purchases, and aliases used by the fugitives.

“This was very well planned and calculated,” Singleton had said before.