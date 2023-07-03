Baltimore Block Party Mass Shooting Leaves 30 Injured, 2 Dead

Two people were killed and at least 30 others were injured after a shooting rampage broke out early on Sunday morning in Baltimore, transforming a neighborhood block party into a “war zone.” Shot to death were an 18-year-old girl and a 20-year-old guy, both of whom were discovered at the site. Officials stated three of the victims were in quite serious shape.
Aaliyah Gonzales, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, were found dead, and their identities were confirmed by the Baltimore Police Department. All victims are from gunshot wounds, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon. The authorities estimate that 14 of the victims are minors, making the total age range from 13 to 32.
Police say the victims included kids as young as 13; girls as old as 16; females as old as 17; and ladies as old as 32. According to the Baltimore Police Department, the victims were 13- and 15-year-old boys, 16- and 17-year-old girls, and men aged 18, 22, and 31.
It looked like a war zone. “It was definitely a warzone,” a witness who only wanted to be recognized by her initials, L.N., because she fears for her safety in Baltimore, told ABC News. The gun rampage started at 12:30 in the southern Brooklyn Homes area. When multiple 911 callers reported gunfire, police responded quickly, as reported by Worley.
Gunfire, according to Worley, erupted amid a massive block party in the 800 block of Gretna Court. The event, he later told the press, had been banned. “When officers got here, we located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” Worley said. Multiple suspects, according to Worley, are still at large.
At the time of going to print, no one had been detained in connection with the violence that Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called “a reckless, cowardly act.” “This morning, all of Baltimore is grieving the lives that were lost here, and our hearts are with those who are recovering as a result of this mass shooting,” Scott said at a news conference near the crime scene.
“We will not stop until we find those cowards who decided to just shoot dozens of people, causing people to lose their lives.” According to Worley, police are looking through surveillance footage in an effort to identify any perpetrators. According to him, the motivation is still being looked into.
Scott remarked, “I want those responsible to hear me clearly, we will not stop until we find you.” He was speaking directly to the attackers. Plus, we’ll track you down. “Until then, I hope that with every single breath you take, you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”
The mayor and Worley issued pleas for the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending those responsible. “If you saw anything or know anything, please call 911,” Worley said. Scott added, “Treat this as if it were your family, how you would want to be treated if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community.”
There was a delay in releasing the names of the dead. L.N., a witness who spoke with ABC News, said she was walking to her car after leaving the annual “Brooklyn Day” neighborhood block celebration when she heard what she recognized as gunfire. “I mean, it was it was loud,” said L.N. “It was messy, all these people were running around the building running everywhere. It was just … oh my god, all these young people running.”
L.N. stated that she was approached by two young women who had been shot and requested for assistance. According to her story, she bundled up the two victims of the shooting, drove them to MedStar Harbor Hospital, and then sped through several red lights on the way there. It was said that one of the injured women in her automobile “kept screaming every time I hit a bump.”
“I wanted them babies to be OK. They are babies. These are young people, very young people, that were out there,” L.N. said. According to Worley, nine people were carried to local hospitals, including the deceased young man. Twenty other victims presented themselves in local hospital emergency departments, he added, all of them suffering from gunshot wounds.
On Sunday afternoon, Worley provided an update, saying that of the people who were sent to local hospitals, only nine were still hospitalized, with a few in critical condition. “This is an extensive crime scene,” Worley said. “Our detectives will be here quite a while.” Governor Wes Moore of Maryland issued a statement on Sunday, lamenting “yet another mass shooting (to) strike our community where a celebratory gathering turned deadly.”
“Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation,” Moore said. “The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable. We as a state will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence like the one we saw last night.”
