Baltimore Man Shot in Chest Multiple Times, Police Investigating

According to the Baltimore City Police Department, a man was shot in the chest in East Baltimore more than once.
Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of East 32nd Street at roughly 8:58 p.m. to look into a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived and discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.
Police find man shot multiple times near Clifton Park in Northeast Baltimore on Friday night https://t.co/xZsWNNUs29
— The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) July 1, 2023
Authorities stated that the man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he is receiving life-threatening injuries treatment.
The inquiry is under the direction of the Northeast District Shooting detectives.
Homicide detectives were summoned to the gunshot scene because of the victim’s condition, according to police.
Detectives investigating the Northeast District Shooting can be reached at 410-396-2444 if you have any information.
