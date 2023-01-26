Baltimore Police Identify 18-year-old Shot And Killed On Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department has released the name of the 18-year-old victim of the shooting that occurred earlier this week in east Baltimore.
On January 24, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Marquis Stuckey was reportedly shot in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue, according to the police.
The first reason that officers were dispatched to the site was that a Shot Spotter alarm was received.
A man and three women have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a guy who was confined to a dog kennel.
According to the police, there have been 21 people killed in Baltimore so far in the year 2023. At this time in 2022, the police report that there have been 31 people killed in homicides.
Read Next: