Barbara Walters Death: Journalist Pioneer Who Founded The View Passes Away At Age 93

Barbara Walters Death: At age 93, Barbara Walters, the country’s first female evening news anchor, has away, according to her longstanding ABC home network.
According to Robert Iger, CEO of ABC’s corporate company, the Walt Disney Co, she passed away Friday at her home in New York. No other information has been provided.
In a statement, Mr. Iger said, “All of us will miss her at The Walt Disney Company, and we express our heartfelt condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline.
Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her.
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) December 31, 2022
Throughout a five-decade career, Walters became one of television’s most renowned interviewers and broke numerous glass ceilings in a formerly male-dominated field.
Fidel Castro, Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein, and every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon are a few prominent figures she spoke with throughout her interviews.
As the first female anchor of an evening news program, Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She started hosting “20/20” three years later, and in 1997, she introduced the women’s talk show “The View.”
Walters, who has received 12 Emmy awards, is still an executive producer of the program and continues to conduct occasional interviews and specials for ABC News.
While working for ABC News, she received 11 of her 12 Emmys.
In his statement, Mr. Iger praised Barbara as “a true icon, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself.”
Farewell and rest well, #BarbaraWalters. Thank you for your courage to blaze trails and have difficult conversations that mattered. pic.twitter.com/EiDTAqKGZ4
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 31, 2022
She was a unique journalist who secured many of the most significant interviews of our time, including those with leaders of state, the largest celebrities, and sports legends.
More importantly, I could call Barbara a close friend for over three decades. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for over three decades.
After making her final TV appearance in 2014 as a co-host of “The View,” Walters decided to step aside and give others an opportunity.
Read Next: