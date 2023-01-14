Barber Featured On 90 Day Fiancé Arrested After Being Accused Of Killing Boss: In Florida, authorities have taken into custody a barber who has made appearances on multiple episodes of the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiance.”
After being accused of killing a man in May 2021 inside a barbershop in Pennsylvania, 44-year-old Michael Anthony Baltimore of Baltimore was put on the list of the United States Marshals Service’s most wanted individuals, according to the agency.
On Friday, federal law enforcement stated that Baltimore was detained in Davie after he fled from a pub following an altercation that involved a weapon. The altercation took place after Baltimore was involved in the altercation.
After he provided them with a false name and three bogus identification cards were found inside his vehicle, the authorities said that they utilized a fingerprint scanner to establish Baltimore’s identity.
According to reports from law enforcement, Baltimore is reportedly being detained at a facility in the state of Florida.
Read Next: