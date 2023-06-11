Beaufort Quality Inn Shooting Kills One Man Saturday Night

Investigators are looking for a man from Port Royal who they think shot someone in Beaufort on Saturday night. According to the Beaufort Police Department, a 24-year-old guy who was not named died after being shot.
The police have said that Justin Rakeem Parker, who lives in Port Royal, is a person of interest and a possible suspect in the killing. At the moment, police are trying to find out where he is.
Police say that a fight broke out between two people at a party at the Quality Inn at 2001 Boundary St. A police report says that the suspect threatened the victim several times before the victim left the party.
Police say that as the victim was leaving the party, he hit a person on foot with his car. The attacker then started to shoot at the car of the victim. Police say that after several shots were fired into the car, the victim got out and ran away. The suspect then followed the victim and kept shooting.
The victim died from his wounds, and cops say the suspect ran away from the scene of the crime.
Around 11:05 p.m., police arrived at the scene.\
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Drunken Shooting ‘Game’ Ends in Painful Death of French Woman
- Historic Church Consumed by Flames in Aftermath of Lightning Strike
The police report said that the person hit by the victim’s car had minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.